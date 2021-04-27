ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Many Georgians who receive Veterans’ benefits could receive economic impact payments of up to $1,400 this week, according to an announcement from Congressman Henry “Hank” Johnson’s office.
“Help is here, and we want to make sure that Georgia veterans get the money that is rightfully theirs,” Johnson said. “My staff will remain diligent in working with the IRS to make sure that Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District veterans and residents are up-to-date on receiving what is theirs.”
The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don’t normally file a tax return.
Most payments will be automatically deposited into banks accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.
The payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them.
How to Check the Status of your Payment: Use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov.
How Many Georgians Will Get Payments: According to the White House, more than 6,255,700 adults and 2,919,400 children in Georgia are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan. That means 88 percent of all State adults and 88 percent of all Georgia children are set to receive payments.
Who is Eligible for Payments: The American Rescue Plan included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person. Combined with the $600 down payments enacted in December, these additional checks will finish the job on Democrats’ promise to put $2,000 in Americans’ pockets. Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their dependents. After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.
