ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Voters in Atlanta say they were shocked by a report claiming President Donald Trump managed to not pay taxes for decade. Other however say the report is nothing more than a phony political hit job.
President Trump denied any wrong doing in the midst of the New York Times report. But that didn't stop the claims from being the talk around town.
"I don't know 100%, but I feel like it's not fair because I know people that pay more and they have a lot less income than he does," said a voter.
"Well I guess the rich get rich and the poor stay poor," said another.
"I think that Trump is doing a really good administration and I'm going to vote for him and I'm an immigrant," quipped another voter.
On Monday President Trump defended his tax history, saying that he paid millions of dollars to the Internal Revenue Service and argued he is "entitled" to tax credits "like everyone else."
"The optics are not good because you wonder how is it possible for someone to make all this money and then not pay much at all in taxes, but it is allowed under the law," explained Usha Rackliffe, Emory Professor of Accounting. "It's really about you're not taxed on wealth in these United States, you're taxed on what is your income and you subtract what your expenses and losses are so what you're really paying taxes on is what is left over."
The question now is whether the New York Times report will have any impact on the president's reelection bid.
"So I don't think for people who support him that it has any impact. I think for people who oppose him it gives them one more reason to vote against him," said political strategist Mark Rountree.
