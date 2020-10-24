ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was the 'Super Saturday' of the 2020 election season. Voters across Georgia continue to break early voting records, more than doubling the number of ballots cast by the end of early voting in 2016.
"We wanted to vote as a family and we are glad that is was nice and sweet.. Very quick." said voter, Audra White.
Voting in the 2020 election was a priority for Audra White and her family.
Once their kids returned home from college, they came together on the final Saturday to cast their ballots at Georgia's largest and fastest polling place.
Their daughter and first time voter, Kennedy said, "It was quick. I'm just more so glad to be a part of a new start in a sense. Being able to actually have a say and be a part of the new change. It's a good feeling."
Since October 12, Georgia voters have shown up in record numbers to vote early. As the November 3 election day approaches, there have been more than 2.6 million ballots cast both absentee and early in-person.
"We look at the current situation of the united states and how the pandemic has affected people.. It seems like our focus is not where it needs to be. So i think coming here and casting your voice and making healthier change that we need.. To hopefully eradicate this thing." Keith said.
Both Donald Trump Jr. and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris stopped to campaign in Atlanta Friday, making their one final push before undergoing what some are calling "the election of a lifetime".
"I am excited to see more people paying attention to what is going on and realizing that their vote and their say can change what we have going on now." Audra said. "This has been a rough year for all of us and I feel like we need to make those changes and I am glad that we are all out here and excited to vote."
