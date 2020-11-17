Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday that audits of voting machines had been completed, with no signs of foul play discovered.
Last week, Sec. Raffensperger ordered Pro V&V, a testing laboratory certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, to perform an audit of a random sampling of voting machines to ensure no hacks or tampering had affected voting results. In a statement from the auditors, Pro V&V said they, "found no evidence of the machines being tampered."
“We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success,” said Sec. Raffensperger.
Sec. Raffensperger continued, “election security has been a top priority since day one of my administration. We have partnered with the Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Cyber Center, Georgia Tech security experts, and wide range of other election security experts around the state and country so Georgia voters can be confident that their vote is safe and secure."
Huntsville, Alabama-based Pro V&V is qualified to test voting systems to Federal standards under their authority as a U.S. Election Assistance Commission-certified Voting System Test Laboratory (VSTL) as defined under the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Reports say that Pro V&V was also recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an organization that regularly contributes to the development of cybersecurity and elections security standards.
Pro V&V audited a random sample of Dominion Voting Systems machines that had been used throughout the state via a number of forensic techniques. Equipment audited and inspected included machines from Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Morgan, Paulding, and Spalding Counties. All manner of precinct ballot scanners (ICP), ballot marking devices (ICX), and central absentee ballot scanners (ICC) components were subject to Pro V&V's audit.
Pro V&V extracted software and firmware from the various components to ensure that all software and firmware on them were certified for use by the Secretary of State’s office.
The audit concluded that all of the software and firmware on the machines sampled by Pro V&V was verified as certified for use by the Office of the Secretary of State.
A statement from the Office of the Secretary of State regarding Pro V&V's findings read:
Coupled with the risk-limiting audit of all paper ballots relying solely on the printed text of the ballots, these steps confirm the assessment of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that there are no signs of cyber attacks or election hacking.
