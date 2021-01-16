Georgia woman and her son, 'zip tie guy,' charged by FBI following Capitol siege

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against a Georgia woman and her son, the man allegedly seen with plastic flex cuffs in various photographs and videos, following their participation in the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa Marie Eisenhart and her son Eric Gavelek Munchel were charged with Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Violent Entry, Disorderly Conduct, and Entry into a Restricted Building or Grounds.

The FBI filed a formal affidavit detailing the probable cause with which the charges were filed against the pair, both seen in various photographs and videos during the course of the days protesting, rioting, and eventual storming of the Capitol grounds.

The affidavit contended that Eisenhart and Munchel attempted to interfere with law enforcement performing their duties during an incident of civil disorder.

