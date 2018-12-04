RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46)- On December 4, 2018, Maggie Katie Brown Kidd turned 114 years young, making her the tenth oldest living person in the world.
This world record holding Supercentenarian resides in Riverdale, Georgia with her daughter and son-in-law.
CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal spoke to Kidd and her daughter about Kidd's life in Georgia.
