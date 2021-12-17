WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a woman for an attempted robbery at a local bank Thursday morning.
When they arrived to the Wells Fargo on Watson Boulevard, a woman, identified as 37-year-old Abigail Lane of Warner Robins, was wearing a Halloween mask resembling a robot entering the bank saying, "This is a stick up, this is a robbery, get down or else."
Police said she then started arguing with bank staff about stealing money.
Lane left the scene in a black vehicle and was located quickly after at a Walmart directly behind the bank.
Police arrested Lane without incident. She was charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and wearing a mask hood or device which conceals identity.
No money was taken, nor was anyone injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.