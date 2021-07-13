ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two Georgia women have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Community Health, saying their rights were violated when they were denied Medicaid coverage for gender-confirming surgeries.
The women say Georgia's Medicaid policy "incorrectly characterizes their gender-confirming health care needs as cosmetic and/or experimental or investigational."
The women, Delshone Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney, argue that due to Georgia's Medicaid policy, they "cannot obtain the surgical care prescribed by their treating health care providers to treat their gender dysphoria."
According to the Mayo Clinic, gender dysphoria is "the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics."
The lawsuit says the law disregards the fact that these types of surgeries and treatments are deemed appropriate by the medical community and that denying them to transgender people could cause serious harm.
The lawsuit continues to argue that several surgical treatments that are prescribed to treat gender dysphoria are covered by Georgia Medicaid when used to treat non-transgender people for other conditions.
Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union announced they had filed the lawsuit, saying, "we’re suing Georgia for denying transgender people on Medicaid access to medically-necessary health care. Gender-affirming care saves lives."
The ACLU says Georgia is one of 10 states that bans gender-affirming health care, "even when doctors say it is medically necessary for their patients."
This is the first time CBS46 has seen the actual lawsuit, which you can view in full below.
