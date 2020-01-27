ATLANTA (AP/CBS46) - An outbreak of coronavirus occurring in China has the Georgia Department of Public Health on high alert.
State health officials said Friday the department is closely monitoring the outbreak and regularly coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled form Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms.
To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the United States began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
The entry screening was announced by the CDC when the agency also revealed the first United States case of the new virus.
“They use a thermometer to scan the forehead and they get a temperature reading,” said Augustus Hudson, director of Emergency Management at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, of the screening process. If an elevated temperature is read, "They’re sent to an enhanced screening where medical personnel will administer advanced medical to those individuals,” Hudson added.
People at Atlanta's busy airport say they are not taking any chances sending loved ones off.
“We made sure that she knows to wash her hands, not touch her face, you know just common safety measures, but yes it did alarm me,” Amy McVay who's daughter flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson airport on an international flight, previously told CBS46 News.
The CDC previously said the disease is a coronavirus. That type of virus includes diseases like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) which have killed hundreds in the past.
Symptoms associated with the current virus include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Trouble Breathing
The CDC has more information about the outbreak here.
