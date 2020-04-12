ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia World Congress Center will soon become an alternate COVID-19 facility housing 200 beds. State health officials are anticipating Atlanta's 'worst day' amid the coronavirus outbreak is April 26.
With hospitals across the state, and especially the metro, nearly reaching inpatient capacity, the alternate facility has become a priority for a surge in patients experiencing mild to moderate illness that does not require ventilator support.
"Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility," said Governor Brian Kemp.
Teaming up the prepare the facility are: The Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Community Health, Department of Public Health and contractors.
Also vital to bringing the alternate facility and its 200 beds to fruition is the partnership between the state and PAE, a company that specializes in infrastructure support,intelligence solutions and counter-threat solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.