ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Georgia World Congress Center is set to receive coronavirus patients beginning the first week of August.
In a statement released by Governor Brian Kemp, the facility can hold up to 120 beds, and will have staffing and equipment on hand to treat patients. "These additional hospital beds will provide relief to surrounding healthcare facilities while providing top notch care for patients. My administration is laser-focused on expanding hospital surge capacity while working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia," says Kemp.
Grady Memorial Hospital will provide oversight for the facility. Officials say they plan to open August 3rd with 60 beds, and will expand as needed.
The GWCC housed COVID-19 patients earlier this year as the virus first began its spread in Georgia, as a way to open up critical space at area hospitals. The state closed the additional facility when it appeared cases were on the decline. Earlier this month, Governor Kemp discussed plans to re-open the facility amid a surge of new cases through the summer.
Officials also announced a partnership with Grady Health System to expand the Regional Coordinating Center to encompass all of Georgia. The Georgia Coordinating Center will help healthcare professionals better identify hospital bed capacity across the state in hopes of using resources more efficiently.
