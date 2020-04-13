Georgia World Congress Center transforms into COVID-19 facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Construction is moving right along at the Georgia World Congress Center where crews are working to turn the 1.4 million-square foot space into a temporary COVID-19 treatment facility.
Governor Brian Kemp shared photos of Building A, located near The Omni Hotel and Centennial Park, Monday evening, stating, "Proud of our team for their hard work around the clock!"
If necessary, the National Guard says up to 200 hospital beds will be available for those infected with the deadly virus who have mild to moderate symptoms.
State health officials are anticipating Atlanta's 'worst day' amid the coronavirus outbreak is April 26.
With hospitals across the state, and especially the metro, nearly reaching inpatient capacity, the alternate facility has become a priority for a surge in patients experiencing mild to moderate illness that does not require ventilator support.
"Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility," said Governor Brian Kemp.
