ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Could “fat” really become the new normal for Americans? A new study by the Center Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than seven in ten U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.
Due to the growth of America’s obesity problem, in 2018 the U.S. weight loss and diet control market was estimated to be worth $72 billion. According to the most recent data, Americans spend in total nearly $200 billion in annual healthcare costs linked to obesity.
Georgia was ranked nineteen as the fattest state compared to other states according to data collected by Wallethub, a financial organization. Wallethub says, “Our data set ranges from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.”
A report by the Physical Activity Council says, 82.1 million Americans aged six and older were completely inactive in 2018. The leading cause of obesity can stem from the lack of physical activity in addition to genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness.
For a more local perspective on the obesity and overweight problem in the U.S., check out WalletHub’s Fattest Cities report.
