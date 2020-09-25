ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With so much confusion being sown about voting by mail and absentee ballots, Georgia is using a system that will allow you to track exactly where your absentee ballot is at all times.
Voters can use Ballottrax to get constant updates through email, text messaging, and other methods. The system is part of Georgia's "Secure the Vote" campaign.
To use the system, you'll need to register through the system. In order to track the ballot, you must have a valid absentee ballot request on file with your county board of elections. If you haven't done that, click here to visit the online portal.
Click here to use Ballottrax to follow your absentee ballot.
