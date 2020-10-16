ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgians continue to break early voting records with more than one million ballots cast as day five at the polls nears a close.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

As of 5 p.m. Friday, a total of 687,106 ballots were cast in person, 620,550 absentee ballots accepted by mail. In total voters have cast 1,307,656 ballots.

The Secretary or State's Office says overall voting turnout has increased by 377 percent compared to early voting on day four in 2016.