With not one, but two U.S. Senate races headed to runoffs in January, Georgia voters could ultimately decide whether presumptive President-elect Joe Biden will be able to implement his progressive agenda.
It was clear immediately after Election Day that Republican Kelly Loeffler would be in a runoff with Democrat Rafael Warnock in the special election to replace retiring U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. With ballots still being counted, it now appears incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will head to a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Currently, the Senate is locked in a 48-48 tie, according to election projections by The Associated Press. Republicans are leading in races for seats in North Carolina and Alaska where ballots are still being counted.
If Republicans ultimately win those seats, and if Democrats win both Senate seats in Georgia, that would create an even 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate. With the Vice President, presumably Kamala Harris, casting any tie-breaking votes, Biden's initiatives would be easier to implement.
However, if Republicans maintain both Senate seats, the power will remain with the Republicans, setting the stage for gridlock in Washington D.C., and forcing Biden to resort to using executive orders to carry out his agenda.
The importance of the Georgia races is prompting some political operatives to relocate to Georgia, including former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
“It’s not a permanent relocation to Georgia," Yang told CNN. "If these Senate races go to the Dems, Kamala becomes the tie-breaking vote, and it becomes much, much more likely that Joe can push forward the kind of robust agenda our country needs to rebuild right now.”
The Senate runoff is scheduled for January 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.