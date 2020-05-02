ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The state’s shelter in place orders expired Friday at midnight, and this weekend, Georgians aren’t wasting any time getting outside. People flocked to places like Piedmont Park and the beltline to run, walk, exercise, and bike.
Midtown resident Ashish Bisaria was at the park early Saturday morning to go for a run and said everyone just needs a little fresh air. “Absolutely. No doubt about it. And I think we are lucky to have a place like Piedmont Park, that you can practice social distancing, but still see people. It’s nice to see families playing soccer, it’s nice to see fellow runners, yeah, I love it,” he said.
Governor Brian Kemp issued the statewide shelter in place order on April 3rd to help step the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. He allowed it to expire on April 30th at 11:50pm. However, the elderly and medically fragile will still be required to shelter in place through June 12th. In a tweet on April 30th, Governor Kemp said, “I encourage all Georgians to continue to maintain social distancing, limit their travel, and use best practices. Gatherings of more than 10 people will not be allowed, unless it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.”
It appeared most people were adhering to that guidance at Piedmont Park, Saturday. Prudence Forrester was there to attend a bootcamp group workout. She said she was ready for the shelter in place to be lifted so she could get outside. “I’m here to train! It’s beautiful, I love it! Ya know, I invite everybody to come out, enjoy the sunshine, enjoy the trees!”
Peter Myers and Carter Hehir were out walking their dog Ralphie. “Being inside all the time, I’m sure we all understand at this point, it affects us in ways we didn’t quite understand before this all started,” said Hehir. After being cooped up in a small Midtown condo for the last 30 days, they say they are ready for things to start getting back to normal. “I definitely admire Kemp for sticking with his gut a little bit, which I respect, we don’t know what’s really going to happen yet, but we’ll see what that looks like going forward,” said Myers.
Retail stores, outlet malls, and restaurants are all slowly beginning to reopen as well.
New protocols are in place, like outdoor seating arrangements with plenty of distance between tables at restaurants; And steam cleaning clothing after customers try them on, at boutiques.
“I am optimistic about the balance between the economy and taking care of people, there has to be a balance. And I’m willing to try it out in bits and pieces. I don’t know if tattoo parlors were the best option, but I think we need to start somewhere,” said Bisaria.
