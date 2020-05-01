ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I’m happy everything’s back open the world looks good,” Sakhia Palmer said.
The vast majority of Georgians received the green light to head out doors Friday.
“I feel great. I haven’t been outside in a minute man,” Jell Bailey said.
West End Mall was one of the first shopping plazas to open their doors. Crowds of people made their way in and out, some staying near one another while others maintained the recommended social distancing of six feet.
In the afternoon Governor Brian Kemp, with other state officials, sent a message urging “all Georgians to continue to follow safe daily habits. Wear a face covering in public settings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”
“It’ll be a lot more safer if people are wearing mask,” Zion Davenport said
Those recommendations are timely, considering in the last 24 hours there were 1,232 new coronavirus cases in Georgia.
“It’s not shocking to hear because we have not done the necessary steps to really safeguard people,” Eric Haynes told CBS46.
As metro Atlanta’s largest malls are set to open Monday and more Georgians venture out on the roads, it’s important to remember the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“Social distance, that is important because you don’t know what they may have. One cough that’s all,” Sakhia Palmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.