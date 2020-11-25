Georgians make a last minute dash for Thanksgiving groceries

Across the Metro, last minute shoppers spent the day getting groceries for their Thanksgiving celebration; however, stores were not as busy as usual.
Shoppers say the reason could be the downsizing of the celebration due to the Pandemic. Some say they are buying less for the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning they’re spending less time inside stores.
Though the lines weren’t long, there was minimal social distancing as folks rushed to grab similar items ahead of Thursday.
Health and safety have become a priority for shoppers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Grocery stores across our area have continued to enforce customers wearing masks and have been regularly stocking up sanitizer stations.
