ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Well into Monday night ballots were still being counted on the first day of early voting in Georgia. The Secretary of State's Office reported at least 126,876 ballots were tallied just before 9 p.m.

Across Metro Atlanta voters endured up to eight hours in long, sometimes socially distanced, lines before making their way to a voting machine.

Just a day after the October 5 cut off to register, the Secretary of State's Office said 7,587,625 Georgian across the state were registered to participate in the General Election.

“The continued growth of Georgia’s registered voting population is a testament to the simple and easy registration options the Secretary of State’s office provides to Georgia voters, including automated registration through DDS,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “As Georgia’s strong economy continues to attract the best and brightest from around the country, even during the pandemic, my office has the infrastructure in place for anyone who wants to register and participate in the democratic process.”

In total the state saw an increase in 600,000 voters compared to November 2018.

Early voting ends October 30 and Election Day is November 3.