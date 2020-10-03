DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- With just 30 days until the 2020 General Elections, many are making their last ditch efforts to ensure Georgia voters are ready.
Greg Shealy is committed to the 2020 general election.
His fraternity, kappa alpha psi, teamed up with Michele Obama’s "when we all vote" initiative" to get Georgians geared up for the big day.
"In Georgia.. only 60% of the registered voters are actually voters. So we make it simple for the voters out here who want to register with a QR code. So all they have to do is use their phones and aim it right on the QR code and it will take them right to their voter registration." he said.
No QR code? No problem.
A representative from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said there are several other easy ways to check your status.
"You can go online to the secretary of states office. You can come to our office, you can go to one of our mandated sites like a library and actually you can also do a registration card and put it in the mail."
Whichever way you choose to cast your ballot, keep in mind, mail-in ballots must be post marked by Monday, October 5, which is the last day to register in Georgia.
Your mail-in ballot progress can be tracked online. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.