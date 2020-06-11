ATLANTA (CBS46)—What’s the favorite side retirement job for Georgians?
According to a study from Choice Mutual, school bus driver ranked as the top retirement side job in the Peach state.
Also, the study reported school bus drivers on average make a little over $22,000 per year, and a commercial driver’s license as well as a clean driving record are required.
Interested in becoming a school bus driver, please click:
Clayton: https://bit.ly/3hfAMuk
Cobb: https://bit.ly/2XOGgEF
DeKalb: https://bit.ly/37hE8IP
Fulton: https://bit.ly/30vbClv
Gwinnett: https://bit.ly/2YrcZPk
To take a look at the study, please click: https://choicemutual.com/states-favorite-retirement-side-job/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.