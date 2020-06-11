school bus

ATLANTA (CBS46)—What’s the favorite side retirement job for Georgians?

According to a study from Choice Mutual, school bus driver ranked as the top retirement side job in the Peach state.

Also, the study reported school bus drivers on average make a little over $22,000 per year, and a commercial driver’s license as well as a clean driving record are required.

Interested in becoming a school bus driver, please click:

Clayton: https://bit.ly/3hfAMuk

Cobb: https://bit.ly/2XOGgEF

DeKalb: https://bit.ly/37hE8IP

Fulton: https://bit.ly/30vbClv

Gwinnett: https://bit.ly/2YrcZPk

To take a look at the study, please click: https://choicemutual.com/states-favorite-retirement-side-job/

