Georgians prep for New Year's Eve festivities amid pandemic

The New Year is mere hours away, and is expected to look very different than usual as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
A holiday that usually brings out crowds of people will likely see significantly fewer and smaller gatherings, but that may not deter some Georgians.
“Don’t go to sleep or none of that, go to the club and go crazy!” said local Bhamo Jack.
Others are taking a more cautious approach given the ongoing pandemic, opting to remain in.
“We’re not really partiers we would stay in anyways and because of the whole pandemic and all the crowds and stuff like that will probably most likely stay in,” said local Alyssa Montalvo.
Officials urged restaurants and bars to take precaution and residents to stay home as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
“We will be citing business owners violating capacity limits and exceeding hours,” announced Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms during a press conference.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also tweeted out a statement on the matter:
“The city will enforce occupancy limits & address other violations of city code & state #COVID19 executive orders. “
President of Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group Greg Grant saying they take these orders and community safety very seriously.
“One night is not worth taking back all the steps we moved forward with over the past two or three months,” said Grant.
Grant planned a number of measures to mitigate spread for his business during the holiday.
“Plexiglass barriers between every booth, we’ve taken out more than half of our seating, and of course we have all of our staff that does correct PPE,” said Grant.
At Red Phone Booth this year New Year’s Eve party will be a ticketed event with only 80 people each person allotted 60 square feet per guest.The business will be closing the dance floor, taking away seating at the bar, and installing air purifying technology.
“We are going to be okay, us and the whole community is going to be okay,” says Grant.
