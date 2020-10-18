ATLANTA (CBS46) - Early voting has taken off in Georgia as voters line-up at the polls. This weekend is no different. As the November 3 general election quickly draws near, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.
As of 9p.m. October 17, 2020, Georgians have cast 1,437,403 ballots. Of those, the total number of early, in-person ballots cast is 782,545. That is a sharp increase of nearly 60% from 2016 general election, where 490,147 of early, in-person ballots were cast by the close of polls on October 23, 2016.
Thousands of registered voters have turned to absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. This a major jump in numbers between the two election cycles. In 2016, a total of 88,000 absentee by-mail ballots were cast by October 23, 2016. As of October 17, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State’s office shows 654,858 ballots have been cast.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
To see the current numbers on advance voting states, click here.
Early voting ends on the Friday, October 30, prior to November 3 general election. Not all Georgia counties offer advance voting seven days a week. Voters need to check with the county where they are registered for times and locations to vote early.
If you are registered to vote in Fulton, Gwinnett, and DeKalb counties, click on each county to find locations and hours. Cobb County does not offer advance voting on Sunday. Clayton County does on October 25.
