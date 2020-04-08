ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia families who qualify for food stamp benefits will receive additional benefits for the months of March and April through the Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP).
The Congress authorized program allows SNAP recipients who do not receive the maximum benefit for their household to get additional money automatically. Those already receiving the maximum amount for their household will not receive additional funds.
Approximately 1.7 million Georgians rely on SNAP to feed their families.
“Georgians are facing dire circumstances due to COVID-19,” said DFCS Director Tom Rawlings. “We hope P-SNAP provides some relief to families in the greatest need.”
Food Stamp Maximum Allotments
Household of 1 - $194
Household of 2 - $355
Household of 3 - $509
Household of 4 - $646
Household of 5 - $768
Household of 6 - $921
Household of 7 - $1,018
Household of 8 - $1,164
Each additional household member after 8 is worth $146
P-SNAP allows families to automatically receive the maximum amount to their EBT cards.
Apply for Food Stamp and Medicaid Benefits
Visit: gateway.ga.gov (verification documents and case status info for all benefits; Food Stamps, Medicaid and TANF account updates are also housed on this site.)
Download an Application:
Visit: https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services
Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT)
Visit: https://www.connectebt.com/gaebtclient
Call: 888-421-3281 for updates
Those without internet access can contact the DFCS Customer Contact Center at 877-423-4746 for additional options, general information or to request an application.
