Food Stamps
(Getty Images: KLH49)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia families who qualify for food stamp benefits will receive additional benefits for the months of March and April through the Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP).

The Congress authorized program allows SNAP recipients who do not receive the maximum benefit for their household to get additional money automatically. Those already receiving the maximum amount for their household will not receive additional funds.

Approximately 1.7 million Georgians rely on SNAP to feed their families.

“Georgians are facing dire circumstances due to COVID-19,” said DFCS Director Tom Rawlings. “We hope P-SNAP provides some relief to families in the greatest need.”

Food Stamp Maximum Allotments

Household of 1 - $194

Household of 2 - $355

Household of 3 - $509

Household of 4 - $646

Household of 5 - $768

Household of 6 - $921

Household of 7 - $1,018

Household of 8 - $1,164

Each additional household member after 8 is worth $146

P-SNAP allows families to automatically receive the maximum amount to their EBT cards.

Apply for Food Stamp and Medicaid Benefits

Visit: gateway.ga.gov (verification documents and case status info for all benefits; Food Stamps, Medicaid and TANF account updates are also housed on this site.)

Download an Application:

Visit: https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services

Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT)

Visit: https://www.connectebt.com/gaebtclient

Call: 888-421-3281 for updates

Those without internet access can contact the DFCS Customer Contact Center at 877-423-4746 for additional options, general information or to request an application.

Related Articles:

Douglasville park to become drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

House Oversight Cmte: Stockpile of PPE for states is depleted; Ga. received last shipment April 1

Nonprofit launches survey to help connect veterans with coronavirus resources

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.