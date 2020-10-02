ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As President Donald Trump is treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for the coronavirus, the world has begun questioning his thoughts on the regular use of masks.
On numerous occasions in the past month, the President has commented on the frequent use masks by Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
“I don’t wear them like him, every time you see him he’s wearing a mask,” said the president during the first presidential debate September 29. “You ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?” the president said at a rally in Pennsylvania on September 3.
Trump's supporters here in Georgia are still questioning the use of masks despite the President's diagnosis.
“I just don’t feel the paper mask is the solution,” said Daniel Wayne who has been a longtime Trump supporter.
“They’re saying so many different things, you do need it, you don’t need it, you do need it, it’s really just a chance thing,” said Trump supporter Robin Johnson.
“I do wear a mask if needed, but really I’m not a mask guy,” said Danny Hamilton who runs the Georgia Trump Bus.
While many have tweeting well wishes for the President, on Twitter Georgia Senator Nikema Williams called out the President for not being more consistent with his mask use.
That tweet has now gained major backlash on social media, with critics calling it insensitive and in poor taste.
When asked about what the President should do moving forward, his supporters agreed the President should be more proactive.
“After getting it I definitely think he would wear it more,” said Lany Taylor a high school senior.
“When he gets better he might put a little more into it and wear one a little more,” said Robin.
A case study by of simple mask use, conducted by doctors at UC San Francisco, found those who often wear masks usually were asymptomatic if they contracted the disease. They reported if more people wore masks we could see less serious illness from COVID-19 and nudge us closer to herd immunity before a vaccine becomes available.
