GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta drivers scrambled to fill up their tanks Tuesday, only to find out there was “no gas” at many gas stations.
Annelise Onorato pulled into the QT on Peachtree Parkway in Gwinnett County only to find bagged pumps and the dreaded “no gas” sign.
“My Dad texted me and was like you need to go get gas right now, so I think we’re going to go on a wild goose chase,” Onorato said.
The supply was not much better at a gas station on Bolton Road in Atlanta where stickers showed which types of fuel are out.
“I’m thinking the best scenario is to have everybody stay at home which we do have practice staying at home, right?” Driver Charles Geer asked.
Still, many raced to fill up at the RaceTrac on Peachtree Parkway. Barbara Taylor was one of the lucky ones.
“I think it comes down to just being kind, like for example I’m next in line so I should go next, but if there’s someone here in front of me and they use the last of the gas well they were here in front of me,” Taylor said.
Governor Brian Kemp signed an emergency order Tuesday that will suspend the state’s gas tax through Saturday. It’s in response to the cyberattack that shut down much of colonial pipeline’s network which provides fuel to 45% of the east coast.
“My message to people is everything that we are hearing, and we will let you know if this changes, but they are saying that this is going to be a short-lived problem,” Kemp said.
CBS46 has learned that state leaders are in the process of working with the Environmental Protection Agency to allow for the commercial sale of our state's winter and fall mixture of fuel which is not currently in use and would increase supply almost immediately.
