Two Georgia state constitutional amendments and one referendum passed Tuesday night during the general election.
Georgia Constitutional Amendment 1. Allow Tax Revenue Dedication
Authorizes the Georgia State Legislature to pass legislation establishing special funds with dedicated revenue sources to fund statute specific projects. The amendment passed with more than 81 percent of votes.
Georgia Constitutional Amendment 2. Waive Sovereign Immunity
Waives the state's sovereign immunity allowing residents to seek relief through the superior courts from state or local laws that are found to violate the U.S. Constitution, state Constitution, or state law. The amendment passed with more than 74 percent of votes.
Georgia Referendum A. Extend Charity Tax Exemption
Exempts property taxes for property owned by a 501(c)(3) public charity as long as the property is owned exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes and the charity provides interest-free financing to the purchaser of the home. The referendum passed with more than 72 percent of votes.
For full election results visit: https://www.cbs46.com/results/
