Georgia’s two U.S. Senators will temporarily leave the campaign trail after a COVID-19 scare.
On Saturday, Senator Loeffler’s office announced Loeffler is quarantining after "inconclusive COVID-19 tests".
According to the statement, Senator Loffler took two COVID-19 tests on Friday morning, the day Vice President Pence campaigned with Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue in Georgia.
On Saturday, Senator Loffler's campaign released the following statement:
"Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday’s events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening."
On Sunday, Senator Loeffler's office announced:
Senator Loeffler’s previously inconclusive PCR results were retested overnight and the results thankfully came back negative.
Out of an abundance of caution, she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines.”
Senator Perdue’s office announced on Sunday morning that Senator Perdue will remain at home until Senator Loeffler receives confirmation of her test results.
Senator Loeffler’s office wrote Loeffler has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until there is a conclusive test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.