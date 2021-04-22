MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s second largest school district will undergo a special review from its accrediting body Cognia. Three of Cobb County School District’s board members sent a letter requesting the review January 2021.
Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard, and Leroy “Tre`” Hutchins outlined three items which they considered critical in framing the district’s work in the future amid the pandemic and its effects. They asked for Cognia’s professional expertise in ensuring that the district’s board of education upheld its duties as a governing body, according to the letter to Cognia’s CEO. Davis, Hutchins, and Howard stated they wanted a dialogue with their colleagues on three points:
- enhancing our governance training by bringing in a third party to help us navigate our differences for the sake of our students and staff
- specific agenda items related to teacher and staff support and safety improvements during this pandemic
- specific agenda items related to the study and expansion of targeted literacy interventions
Cognia communicated they had received additional complaints from groups and individuals alleging the same or very similar violations of Cognia standards, according to a Cobb County Schools press release. The district first received notice for the review in late February. CCSD responded with data in response to the complaints. Cognia sent an official notice of review the week of April 19.
According to the CCSD press release, determinations made through a Special Review Team can negatively impact college acceptance rates, college scholarships, enrollment, funding, and educator recruitment and retention, as occurred in Clayton and DeKalb counties in 2008 and 2011. Impacts can also negatively affect a county’s economy, property values, and bond credit ratings.
“We are a strong district with a history of academic excellence, student success, and sound fiscal stewardship,” CCSD Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. “This unscheduled review is unusual for several reasons, including Cognia’s recent extension of our accreditation term only 14 months ago. In 2019 and 2020, Cognia’s leadership expressed sufficient confidence in the District to extend our accreditation through 2024 – the maximum length we could have been given.”
CCSD is the second-largest school system in Georgia and the 25th largest in the nation. With a graduation rate of 89% and 111 total schools – including 66 elementary schools, 25 middle schools, 17 high schools, one charter school, one special education center, and one adult education center – the District serves a richly diverse student body as one team focused on one goal: student success. The District traditionally leads metro Atlanta school districts across multiple measures of student and faculty performance and community and employee satisfaction, including graduation rates, SAT scores, ACT scores, and Georgia’s accountability scores.
“The District will fully cooperate with Cognia in moving forward without delay. I have every confidence the District’s adherence to performance standards will be evident, just as it was 14 months ago,” said Superintendent Ragsdale.
The District first received notice from Cognia in late February, which primarily centered upon complaints about the Cobb County Board of Education’s behavior as a governing body. The District’s response, which can be read here, provided extensive data in response to the complaints. Despite this, a notice of an official Special Review was received earlier this week.
“The communication I received from Cognia centered upon allegations of political disagreements and intra-personal behavior within the board of education. While these are serious concerns, an unscheduled Special Review seems to be a very unusual response, particularly following the extension of our accreditation and the possible adverse effects of a Special Review to the District’s students, faculty, staff, and community. Given this, the District is taking this Special Review very seriously,” Ragsdale said.
No timeline for the Special Review has been established. CBS46 News reached out to Hutchins, Davis, and Howard via email for a comment. Davis responded, "I have no comment at this time." Hutchins and Howard had not responded at the time this publication.
