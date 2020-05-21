ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Labor released its April jobless report which shows an all-time high rate of unemployment in the state.
According to State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, ”The number of initial unemployment claims has reached another all-time high, with this month’s total surpassing the number of claims reached in the past four years combined.”
The latest employment numbers show that the March-to April increase for the unemployment rate was the largest month-to-month spike on record, labor officials said in a news release.
Georgia’s newest unemployment rate is 11.9%, an all time high, according to the labor department.
A year ago, the unemployment rate in Georgia was 3.6%.
“This is the highest unemployment rate on record, eclipsing the previous high of 10.6 percent that occurred in December 2010,” said Butler. “However, the cause of this high unemployment rate differs greatly from that of the previous record, and I have no doubt that we will recover just as quickly and get back to our record lows once again.”
Total employed residents in Georgia decreased by at least 624,126 in April. The total number of employed Georgians stood at 4,293,628, labor officials reported.
Jobs in Georgia were down by 492,100 over the month, the lowest number of jobs on record in six years.
Unemployment claims in April increased 333% to 1,041,402 claims.
April’s unemployment monthly total was higher than the annual totals for each of the previous four years combined: 291,962 in 2019, 310,494 in 2018, 325,597 in 2017, and 372,132 in 2016.
The following sectors saw the highest increase in initial claims for unemployment:
• Accommodation and Food Services – over 323,000
• Trade – over 172,000
• Health Care and Social Assistance– over 151,000
Employ Georgia posted more than 73,022 statewide job listings during the month of April. Click here to see a list of job openings.
