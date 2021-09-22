ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia's buttermilk biscuits have been ranked as America's 20th favorite breakfast food, according to a new poll.
MealFinds.com polled 3,479 Americans in order to determine a ranking from 1 to 50 of the country’s favorite signature breakfast dishes.
Topping the chart, is the Texas breakfast taco. Maine's signature blueberry pancakes came in at No. 2 and Arizona's breakfast burrito was ranked number 3.
Other favorites in the top 10 include eggs and ham or steak and eggs, French toast, cinnamon rolls, bagels and lox or just coffee in the state of Washington.
Georgia's biscuits are known to be light and fluffy and are often served with sausage, country ham, fried chicken, bacon, pimento cheese or gravy.
Biscuits in early America were crunchy like the biscuits in England. They eventually evolved into the light and fluffy biscuits we know today and can be found on the restaurant at many restaurants.
Some of the best biscuits in the Atlanta area can be fond at Stilesboro Biscuits, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, the Flying Biscuit Cafe, the Silver Skillet, Buttermilk Kitchen and Java Jive.
America's least favorite breakfast is South Dakota's sorghum pie.
