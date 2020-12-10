Many people are waiting and watching to see if the FDA approves emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine Thursday.
If approved, Georgia has a plan in place to distribute the vaccine once the first doses are shipped here.
The first to receive the vaccine in Georgia will be health care workers and residents and staff of the long term care facilities.
"Today will be a great day if the approval does occur," said Tony Marshall, president and CEO of the Georgia Health Care Association, which represents a variety of long term care providers in the state including about 95 percent of skilled nursing centers and dozens of assisted living communities.
He said the first vaccines could be distributed within a week or two.
There has been weeks of planning involving the state and federal government to get the plan in place for when a vaccine is ready.
"We’re excited about the process rolling out in the state," said Marhsall. "We're very thankful for that national partnership, as well.”
Walgreens and CVS are among the pharmacies partnering with the federal government to distribute the vaccine to long term care facilities.
"We anticipate no later than the 21st of December that vaccinations will begin in our centers and then another group will begin on the 28th," said Marshall.
He said they anticipate a two month process.
"We have not yet been asked to prioritize within our centers. What we do recognize is that there may have to be a prioritization of which centers are getting the vaccine first so we anticipate that skilled nursing centers will be the very first group of centers to be receiving the vaccine and that there may be a week or two week or even a month delay in the assisted living communities and the personal care homes getting their dosages," said Marshall.
After some very long and difficult months, he said this is step in the right direction for the state's most vulnerable.
"We’re very exited," he said. "We know that there’s a great opportunity here to be able to return to some sense of normal to allow our residents and our family members to be able to visit again. It's been a long and very difficult time for residents and their families. They're feeling very isolated from each other and just being isolated in the centers. We've done all we can to protect the residents and keep them safe. We’re looking forward to the day that we’ll be able to return to normal activity and families to be able to visit together again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.