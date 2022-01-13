ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia's Democrats held a press conference immediately for Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address on Thursday morning.
During the press conference, Democrats addressed multiple issues that were not mentioned in the Republican governor's speech.
The Democrats said Kemp should use the budget surplus for Medicaid; raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to helping state employees;
House and Senate democrats speaking now in response to Governor's State of State. Dems say Kemp should be expanding Medicaid with the budget surplus. pic.twitter.com/fpgOoJJ7yo— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Sen. Gloria Butler also said she was not surprised that Kemp did not mention voting rights.
Sen. Gloria Butler: I don't think anyone is surprised that the Governor did not mention voting rights. pic.twitter.com/XrEaHM54US— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
House Minority leader Dr. James Beverly said that the governor is more concerned about getting guns in the hands of people than vaccines in the arms of Georgia's residents. He also said that constitutional carry is 100% political and 0% public safety.
House Minority Leader James Beverly: "Constitutional carry is 100% political and 0% public safety." pic.twitter.com/HsIlh9m3CV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Senator Elena Parent chimed in and said the timing of the reckless push to de-regulate could not be worse.
Senator Elena Parent: The timing of this reckless push to de-regulate guns could not be worse. pic.twitter.com/cDP3T494ih— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Sen. Harold Jones accused Kemp of focusing on made-up issues in Georgia schools instead of focusing funding on supporting children in poverty in school.
Sen. Harold Jones says governor is focusing on "made up issues" in Georgia schools instead of focusing funding on supporting children in poverty in school. pic.twitter.com/yijNhs1oTi— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Rep. Billy Mitchell said millions need to be spent on expanding rural broadband. He also said farmers don't care if a politician is Republican or Democrat, they just want to see results in rural communities.
Rep. Billy Mitchell: Millions need to be spent on expanding rural broadband. Farmers don't care if you're a republican or a democrat. They just want to see results to rural communities. pic.twitter.com/2ye6VsbLb5— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Regarding transgender athletes and critical race theory, Rep. Matthew Wilson said that Georgia's children are the governor's last political football.
Regarding transgender athletes and critical race theory:After mentioning the Georgia national football championship win, Rep. Matthew Wilson says "Georgia children are governor's latest political football." pic.twitter.com/2cdziUOLmV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
The Democratic Party of Georgia also sent the following statement:
Today, Brian Kemp delivered his annual State of the State address, in which the embattled governor attempted to rewrite his disastrous record and proposed extreme policies that would leave our state further behind. In response, Rebecca Galanti, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia, released the following statement:
“Today’s State of the State address reeked of election-year grandstanding and showed us that Brian Kemp will continue to shamelessly put politics ahead of the actual needs of Georgia families and kids. If Kemp actually cared about Georgians’ wellbeing, he would fully expand Medicaid or mount a meaningful campaign to protect Georgians from COVID-19 – not work to ban books and put more guns on our streets. Make no mistake: the misguided priorities Kemp outlined today would endanger communities, threaten our kids’ education, and drive our state further apart.
“Despite his best efforts, Kemp will not be able to distract Georgians from his failed leadership with last-minute, long-overdue financial bumps for workers. Today’s address made it clearer than ever that Georgia deserves a strong Democratic governor who will put the people first and invest in hardworking Georgians all the time, not just during an election year. Georgia is ready for change, and come November, voters will make sure that this was Brian Kemp’s final State of the State address.”
REMINDER: Under Kemp and Republicans’ leadership, Georgia ranks near the bottom of all states on issues such as:
Health and safety: 46th
Infant mortality rate: 46th
Vaccination rate 12+: 44th
Affordability: 42nd
Percent of families in poverty: 41st
Education and child care: 39th
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW
