GEORGIA DEMOCRATS
Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia's Democrats held a press conference immediately for Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address on Thursday morning.

During the press conference, Democrats addressed multiple issues that were not mentioned in the Republican governor's speech.

RELATED: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp prioritizing education, healthcare and public safety in new year 

The Democrats said Kemp should use the budget surplus for Medicaid; raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to helping state employees;

Sen. Gloria Butler also said she was not surprised that Kemp did not mention voting rights.

House Minority leader Dr. James Beverly said that the governor is more concerned about getting guns in the hands of people than vaccines in the arms of Georgia's residents. He also said that constitutional carry is 100% political and 0% public safety.

Senator Elena Parent chimed in and said the timing of the reckless push to de-regulate could not be worse.

Sen. Harold Jones accused Kemp of focusing on made-up issues in Georgia schools instead of focusing funding on supporting children in poverty in school.

Rep. Billy Mitchell said millions need to be spent on expanding rural broadband. He also said farmers don't care if a politician is Republican or Democrat, they just want to see results in rural communities.

Regarding transgender athletes and critical race theory, Rep. Matthew Wilson said that Georgia's children are the governor's last political football.

The Democratic Party of Georgia also sent the following statement:

Today, Brian Kemp delivered his annual State of the State address, in which the embattled governor attempted to rewrite his disastrous record and proposed extreme policies that would leave our state further behind. In response, Rebecca Galanti, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia, released the following statement:

“Today’s State of the State address reeked of election-year grandstanding and showed us that Brian Kemp will continue to shamelessly put politics ahead of the actual needs of Georgia families and kids. If Kemp actually cared about Georgians’ wellbeing, he would fully expand Medicaid or mount a meaningful campaign to protect Georgians from COVID-19 – not work to ban books and put more guns on our streets. Make no mistake: the misguided priorities Kemp outlined today would endanger communities, threaten our kids’ education, and drive our state further apart.

“Despite his best efforts, Kemp will not be able to distract Georgians from his failed leadership with last-minute, long-overdue financial bumps for workers. Today’s address made it clearer than ever that Georgia deserves a strong Democratic governor who will put the people first and invest in hardworking Georgians all the time, not just during an election year. Georgia is ready for change, and come November, voters will make sure that this was Brian Kemp’s final State of the State address.”

REMINDER: Under Kemp and Republicans’ leadership, Georgia ranks near the bottom of all states on issues such as:

Health and safety: 46th

Infant mortality rate: 46th

Vaccination rate 12+: 44th

Affordability: 42nd

Percent of families in poverty: 41st

Education and child care: 39th

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.