ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's anti abortion law, better known as the Heartbeat Bill, has moved closer to likely action by the US Supreme Court.
The bill puts some of the most restrictive limits on abortion in the nation. It makes criminal the procedure after a heartbeat has been detected, often before a woman is aware she is pregnant. A federal judge ordered the state not to put it into effect in January 2020, saying some parts of the bill were too 'vague' to be constitutional.
Adding more restrictions to abortions, making it harder for women to get them and for public dollars to pay for them, has been a long fight for abortion opponents since Roe v. Wade legalized most abortions almost 40 years ago.
The hearing Monday, held over a virtual web-based conference meeting due to the Coronavirus, heard plaintiffs' attorney Sean Young with the American Civil Liberties Union ask Judge Steve Jones to make his injunction permanent.
The fresh intensity follows Supreme Court appointments which could shake support for Roe v. Wade. Georgia's law could be that very test.
When Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law last year, he said "as you all know Georgia is the state that values life. We protect the innocent, champion the vulnerable and speak for those unable to speak for themselves."
Monica Simpson with SisterLove, one of the plaintiffs, said the hearing gave her organization and others a good opportunity to re-state their opposition to any further restrictions on women's rights to an abortion.
"We went back before the court, stood our ground to let folks know and let this governor know this is pretty much an open and shut case for us."
