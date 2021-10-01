ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained a guilty verdict in its first trial against two people charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. A Cobb County jury convicted Keron Hamilton and Meyetta King Brown on Sept. 24, according to Attorney General Chris Carr.
Hamilton and Brown were convicted of transporting a 16-year-old female to a hotel on Interstate parkway North in Cobb County on Oct. 12, 2017, for the purpose of sexual servitude.
According to a press release, Hamilton and Brown arranged for the minor to perform sex acts with a man whom they had been communicating with via an online chat application.
Unbeknownst to them, they were actually chatting with an undercover police officer working as part of an operation at the hotel with the Cobb County Police Department and FBI's MATCH task force.
The police were able to make contact with the teenager at the hotel.
They then found Hamilton and King-Brown at a nearby gas station. They tried to claim they were only giving the minor a ride and had no knowledge of her planned activities that night.
During the trial, prosecutors were able to present evidence that the pair had transported a 15-year-old female in 2016 for similar reasons.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8. The maximum punishment for these crimes for each defendant is 40 years in prison under the 2017 sentencing guidelines. Today, these crimes carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.