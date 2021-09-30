ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are new to Georgia, you may not have encountered a Jorō spider yet.
It is an invasive species originally from East Asia and it can be found in numerous communities in north Georgia.
Millions of the large spiders have spun three-dimensional golden webs on porches, power lines and mailboxes in roughly 25 counties, according to the University of Georgia.
It is believed the spiders arrived in a shipping container that was dropped off somewhere along Interstate 85 in Georgia. They were first identified in the state in 2014 by Rick Hoebeke with the Georgia Museum of Natural History.
The presence of the spiders do not appear to have any negative impact on native species and provide free pest control, according to UGA entomologist Nancy Hinkle.
Hinkle says they help suppress mosquitoes and biting flies and one of the few spiders that will catch and eat stink bugs, which are a serious threat to crops.
Professor of Biology Christopher Brown at Georgia Gwinnett College also says they are not harmful to people despite their bright coloring (bright yellow and black), which is often an indicator of possible danger. Brown says that the spiders' coloring is more of a warning to birds, letting them know not to come near their large webs.
Brown also says that the spiders have thrived in Georgia because its climate is similar to large parts of Japan -- warm and humid.
If the spiders truly are freaking you out, they won't be around for too long.
Hinkle says that most of them will die off by late November. But, they will leave behind egg sacs full of eggs that will hatch in the spring. Most experts agree that over time, Mother Nature will take its course and there won't be as many of them in the future.
CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO OF JORO SPIDERS AT LOCAL RESIDENCE (Courtesy of Daniel Winn)
