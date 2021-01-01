Georgia’s largest employer provided an update on its plans at that nation entered 2021.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent a letter to employees announcing he is “optimistic this will be the year of recovery” from the pandemic.
Bastian wrote the continued uncertainty of the pandemic “means we’ll need to be nimble, ready to adjust our course and adapt to an ever-changing environment.”
Bastian reported Delta will likely experience two phases during 2021: The first will look a lot like 2020, with travel demand deeply depressed and our focus on ensuring the health and safety of our people and customers. The second phase will begin only when we reach a turning point with widely available vaccinations that spur a significant return to travel, particularly business travel.
Delta’s CEO wrote the next few months may be the most difficult for the major airliner.
“Cases continue to rise amid the winter weather, and COVID-related deaths are tragically at an all-time high,” according to the CEO.
Bastian reported he expects the next 2021 to be even more challenging than 2020.
“Just as we’ve never experienced a global pandemic in our history, we’ve also never had to create and execute a plan for recovery from one. We will be building a new Delta centered on a medical and economic recovery that hasn’t yet taken shape.”
The CEO ended his letter by thanking his staff for their hard work and sacrifices during 2020.
Delta is headquartered in Atlanta and has over 80,000 employees.
Before the pandemic, Delta's stock prices traded above $60.
Its stock price ended 2020 closing at $40.21.
At one point during the pandemic, Delta's shares traded as low as $21.50.
