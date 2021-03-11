Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus is joining civic groups trying to engage the private sector in pushing back against voter reform bills moving through the state legislatures.
“Our whole message to the business community leaders is we cannot afford for them to be silent,” said Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, vice-chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.
They say as the largest legislative Black caucus in the country, they want their impact felt in Atlanta's business community that has been quiet in the fight against recent bills they see as voter suppression. The lawmakers and ally groups are calling out major Atlanta-based companies, asking them to take a stand against voter suppression.
The bills that are moving in the House and Senate will likely pass on to go to Governor Kemp's desk. The Black Caucus tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason they want to build economic pressure and even boycott certain companies that do not support.
“We have called on our allies in the NAACP, The ACLU, and all of our civic organizations to stand with us and they have, and even the Divine 9 has stood with us,” said Black Caucus Chair Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia. “We are pushing back to make sure these bills don’t impede our votes.
They also want Governor Kemp to veto the legislation.
“If we are not going to get your attention based on how we vote then we will get your attention on how we spend our money,” Jackson said. “We will do both. You cannot think in today’s time that you can just marginalize and reduce and restrict a person just on how they vote. We also vote with our dollars,” he adds.
