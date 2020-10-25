NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Whether through mail in or early in person, Georgians continue to break voting records this year with just 9 days before the 2020 general election.
"Very efficient, show your I.D., fill out some paperwork, go vote."
Gwinnett voter Troy Banks said it was a smooth and steady process to cast his ballot on the final Sunday of early voting.
"For 2016, I was in line for 3-4 hours and early this time was super quick." he said.
Since October 12, Georgia voters have shown up in record numbers to vote early.
There have already been more than 2.7 million ballots cast, which more than doubles the number of early votes in 2016.
Tyris banks cast his ballot for the first time Sunday morning.
"I just feel like we need a lot of changes right now and if we stay the same things are going to get worse." he said.
As the historic voter enthusiasm in the battleground state seems to grow by the day Troy Banks said this is a right voters can't pass up this year.
"You got to vote." said Troy Banks. "This is the only right that we have that the rich and powerful haven't taken away. So this is a perfect opportunity to change things. .. So vote. Vote like your life depends on it."
The last day to cast a ballot early is Friday, October 30.
