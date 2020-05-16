Georgia's "Queen Elsa and Princess Anna" spreading cheer virtually

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sisters who live in Fulton County wanted to bring some joy to little ones who might be missing out on birthday celebrations and other interactions due to social distancing.
The pair dresses up as Princess Anna and Queen Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” and records a personalized message or Facetimes with kids who could use some cheer.
“My daughter loves Frozen, and I was like, oh my God, that would be such a cute idea,” said one parent, Amanda Saunders.
After seeing what Queen Elsa and Princess Anna were doing on social media to bring joy to kids stuck at home, Saunders requested a video for her two-year-old daughter Scarlett.
“It’s been really hard for us to find new things for her to have fun with, so I thought, this would be different, this would be something a little fun for her, instead of just putting her in front of the screen, and doing stuff, and she could actually get a personalized video from some of her favorite Disney characters,” Saunders added.
Before the pandemic, they were available for in person parties. they’ve since shifted their focus temporarily to do what they can virtually.
“Kids are stuck at home, parents are struggling,” said 19-year-old Camilla Brock, also known as “Queen Elsa.”
And they’re doing it all for free.
“We wanted to make sure that the children could get something out of their quarantine, feel less alone, and bring a smile to their faces,” Brock said.
“And Scarlett was very happy, too, to get the video!” added Saunders.
They’ll record a special message or Facetime with kids to make it personal.
“They’re excited to see their favorite characters talking to them, it’s personalized, it makes their favorite characters real,” said the Brock sisters, “So, having someone out there, especially someone they can connect with, or someone they can look up to, like us, it brings them a little bit of joy…It is very sweet to see their reaction, it’s heartwarming to know we’ve done something so small that’s had such a big impact.”
To request a video, please email: tiarasandrosesparties@gmail.com
