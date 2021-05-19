ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Car crashes can change your life in an instant and according to Triple-A, deadly crashes are up 27% in Georgia from last year.
More than 600 people have already died this year and at least 60% of those who died were not wearing a seatbelt.
CBS46 Tori Cooper dug into the massive spike that started unfolding during the pandemic.
”We’re certainly seeing an increase in fatalities on Georgia roadways," Triple-A Spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.
Georgia roadways became even deadlier in the last year according to experts at Triple A.
”All of these fatalities are preventable.” Townsend said Georgia landed in the top eight for the largest increase in the number of fatal crashes nationally.
”It’s been significantly crazy out here,” one driver said.Drivers we spoke to said it seems like roadways are growing more chaotic. Townsend said new data that shows 647 people have already died in a fatal crash this year also showcased the spike, considering last year at this time only 511 people had died in a fatal crash.
The major spike still happened despite an decrease in traffic during the pandemic. “With these open roadways, people felt more comfortable increasing their speed, leading to crashes.”
Townsend said this new data should act as a reminder to state and city leaders to find ways to lower speed limits, enact tougher legislation and increase enforcement. However, he also said that drivers need to do their part too. “People have to change their behavior to drive down those numbers in crashes that are occurring.”
