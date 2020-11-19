Thursday night, Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office released its official statewide election audit report.
“The audit confirmed the original result of the election, namely that Joe Biden won the Presidential Contest in the State of Georgia,” the audit report stated.
Pages of county-by-county charts show a 0.1 percent variation in the statewide vote count.
Georgia’s election implementation manager Gabriel Sterling spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday night stating, “One of the big complaints is these machines somehow flipped votes or changed votes or did stuff. They didn’t. At least not in Georgia.”
The hand tally shows Joe Biden has 12,284 more votes than President Trump in Georgia.
“We proved it. We did this hand audit and it shows that the outcome we saw on Election Night are the same ballots we saw this time, and essentially it’s the exact same even with a human being having a hand-count,” Sterling told Cooper.
State election officials say this was the largest hand recount of ballots in the United States.
Earlier Thursday evening, the Trump campaign suffered another loss in their court battle to block the certification of votes in Georgia. Federal Judge Steven Grimberg, denied the emergency request filed by attorney Lin Wood.
Constitutional attorney Page Pate weighed in to CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
“The lawsuit didn’t really have any merit,” Pate said. “They did not have any standing to bring the law in the first place. They did not have a proper claim to bring in federal court. Ultimately, the judge said at this late date stopping the certification would not at all improve the security and validity and credibility of this election. In fact it would cast doubt on it,” Pate added.
The Trump campaign can challenge the votes by seeking an official recount. Anyone who loses and election inGeorgia by less than half a percent can seek an official recount that has to happen by December 14th.
The Secretary of State's Office will hold an 8am press conference Friday morning here at the State Capitol.
