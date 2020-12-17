The good news: Several unemployed Georgians are continuing to head back to work as the state grapples with the pandemic.
The bad news: Georgia’s unemployment rate in November increased by 1.2 percentage points to 5.7%, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Officials noted Georgia’s labor force reached an “all-time high” in November after at least 5.17 million people were employed in the state.
“November is yet another month where we witness the resilience of Georgia’s economy,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “While many may focus on the unemployment rate increasing, what is more important is the increases in jobs and employment.”
“The fact that our labor force is at an all-time high in the midst of a crippling pandemic is pretty remarkable, “ said Commissioner Butler. “The unemployment rate will fluctuate, but we will continue to centralize our efforts on keeping our economy stable and filling the thousands of jobs available on Employ Georgia.”
Jobs in November increased by 20, 900, however, that is down 123,400 compared to this same time last year.
The good news for job seekers is the job total listed at EmployGeorgia has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included:
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Specialty Trade Contractors
- Wholesale Trade
- Retail Trade
- Administrative Services.
Georgia labor officials noted Dole Packaged Foods will hold a virtual recruitment event on January 7, 2021.
They are looking to hire forklift drivers, inventory clerks, maintenance technicians, production technicians, a production supervisor, sanitation technicians, and a sanitation manager.
Interested parties can get more information at https://www.dol.state.ga.us/WS4-MW5/cics.jsp?TRANSID=IJ07&FRMNAME=IJ07A&EMPLNUM=26013038131006200.
