MUSCOGEE County (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the youngest COVID-19-related death as being a 22-year-old Muscogee County woman.
According to the department's COVID-19 Daily Status Report, the woman did have underlying conditions.
Her identity and the nature of her underlying condition have not been released.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 520,000 with more than 20,000 deaths.
ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered police officers not to enforce …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.