MUSCOGEE County (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the youngest COVID-19-related death as being a 22-year-old Muscogee County woman.

According to the department's COVID-19 Daily Status Report, the woman did have underlying conditions.

Her identity and the nature of her underlying condition have not been released.

US coronavirus cases surpass 520,000 with more than 20,000 deaths Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 520,000 here with more than 20,000 deaths.