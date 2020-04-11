Coronavirus cells
Radoslav Zilinsky

MUSCOGEE County (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the youngest COVID-19-related death as being a 22-year-old Muscogee County woman.

According to the department's COVID-19 Daily Status Report, the woman did have underlying conditions.

Her identity and the nature of her underlying condition have not been released.

