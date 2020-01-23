GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)-- MueKo Machinery, a German high-tech custom machine and automation builder, announced they are moving their U.S. headquarters to the city of Suwanee.
According to a press release, Mueko Machinery invested over $250,000 into their new location on Tench Road. The new facility will house production and service capabilities.
“I know that I share everyone’s excitement at MueKo in bringing our global footprint to Gwinnett County and delivering long-term growth and value creation to the area,” said Emily Dinu, Head of Operations for MueKo.
“We have an exceptionally talented team focused on innovating brilliant solutions to businesses and look forward to serving our friends and family in the community.”
Mueko is expected to bring 20-30 machine builders, PLC programmers, controls engineers, and business development jobs over the next few years.
MueKo, based in Weinstadt, Germany, has previously served one U.S. based customer, however, the company plans to expand their business across the nation.
MueKo has 220 employees around the globe.
