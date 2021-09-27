MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Get free admission and free unlimited rides at the North Georgia State Fair this weekend when you make an appointment to get the vaccine shot for COVID-19.
Vaccines will be given at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center at 2245 Callay Road SW in Marietta between Oct. 1 and 3.
After receiving a shot, you will receive a ticket for free admission and unlimited rides for one person. All those who receive the vaccine at the fair will also be entered into a drawing for a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Superior Plumbing.
Advance registration is required. Click here to sign up in English and click here to sign up in Spanish.
