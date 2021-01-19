On your mark, runners - the Atlanta Track Club plans to bring back the AJC Peachtree Road Race July 4 weekend. It will be the 52nd year for the popular race. The annual 10K will cover Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. It will be an in-person race while runners and walkers around the world can participate virtually.
The club has commissioned a COVID-19 task force lead by AJC Peachtree Road Race Co-Medical Director, Dr. Jonathan Kim. It will regularly meet to assess the current conditions and adjust event mitigation efforts accordingly.
Current mitigation efforts include the extended race time and limited field, strictly enforcing face coverings for all in attendance when not running or walking; hydration stations along the course will be self-serve and post-race gatherings in Piedmont Park like the Atlanta Track Club Member Party will be suspended at this time.
“This year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, the race director and Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club. “As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their 4th of July celebration was both memorable and responsible.”
The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest kicked off Tuesday. Artists may now submit their entries for a chance to have their design on the shirt given to all Peachtree finishers. Submissions will be accepted through February 19. For rules and regulations click here.
The race will feature an elite field with prize money for U.S. athletes only. The Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division will again host the best wheelchair racers in the world and the top push assist teams from the metro Atlanta area will compete in a division sponsored by the Kyle Pease Foundation.
In 2020, the Peachtree was staged virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had 45,000 runners and walkers representing 31 countries and all 50 states.
Held annually since 1970, the AJC Peachtree Road Race had just 110 finishers in its first year. In 2019, the race celebrated its 50th Running with 60,000 finishers and was the largest road race of any distance in the United States.
For more information on registration for the Peachtree road race go to the Atlanta Track Club website. Club members receive guaranteed entry into the race. For the first time in the race’s history, the Club will allow participants to renew their membership or join throughout the Peachtree registration process.
Those who aren’t members of the Club will be placed into a lottery. If the AJC Peachtree Road Race is unable to be held on July 3 or 4th, the Club will offer refunds to those who are registered for the in-person race. Those registrants will also have the option to move to the virtual event.
