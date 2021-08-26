"Get us the heck out": Local veteran who lost his legs serving in Afghanistan weighs in on attacks

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A local veteran who served in Afghanistan wants Americans to know that the United States has nothing to gain by staying in the country, especially after the terrorist attacks in Kabul on Thursday.
Retired Captain Dan Berschinski served as an infantry platoon leader in Afghanistan in 2009. He lost both of his legs, more than a month into his service, in an IED attack.
“For 20 years, we’ve watched Americans soldiers put their lives on the line in a country 7,000 miles away and so close to the end, we lose more of our service members,” he said.
Berschinski said the attacks at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and injured dozens more is proof that it’s time for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan.
“These lives were sacrificed defending their brothers and sisters to the right and left,” he said. “These lives were sacrificed defending Afghan civilians, who are terrified for their own country, and the best we can honor these soldiers or Marines’ lives is by making sure no one else has to die in the country. Honor these service members’ sacrifice by getting us the heck out of there.”
Berschinski strongly believes America soldiers should have pulled out of the middle eastern country 19 years ago.
“It was an incredibly over-reaching mission,” he said. “I think, and I don’t see how anyone can disagree with what we’re seeing on the ground right now, after 20 years, trillions of dollars spent, almost 2500 American soldier lives, another thousand coalition soldiers’ lives, a hundred thousand Afghan civilian lives, all it has bought us are a few weeks of government control, until the government we supported fled, and the Taliban marched right back into control.”
As an August 31 deadline looms to get Americans and Afghan refugees out of Afghanistan, organizations like the International Rescue Committee of Atlanta are beefing up staff to assist vetted refugees. Executive director Justin Howell said the group has already helped 26 refugees in the last week and a half.
“A normal process, we usually expect 6-8 weeks to prepare for refugees,” he explained. “Now, we literally just get a few hours’ notice. It just shows how rapid things are changing on the ground.”
On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp added that the U.S. owes those who helped American service men and women during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
“They don’t need to be allowed to be hunted down by a bunch of Taliban terrorists over in Afghanistan, nor do their families,” he said.
Local Afghan activist are planning a demonstration on Saturday at Woodruff Park to show support for those still in the country. It’s part of a worldwide protest effort.
(0) comments
